Parts of Connecticut seeing smoky conditions from brush fire in Massachusetts

If you've noticed a haze or smoky smell in the air Tuesday, it is because of a large brush fire burning in Massachusetts, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The fire is burning in Great Barrington and the smoke is traveling south into Connecticut. Current weather conditions are keeping the smoke close to the ground, they said.

People as far south as New Haven have reported smelling the smoke, according to the DEEP.

The smoky conditions in Connecticut could get worse this afternoon, before they get better.

DEEP officials urge anyone with breathing problems or who are sensitive to smoke to consider staying indoors and keeping windows closed until conditions improve.