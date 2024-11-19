StormTracker

Parts of Connecticut seeing smoky conditions from brush fire in Massachusetts

NBC Connecticut

If you've noticed a haze or smoky smell in the air Tuesday, it is because of a large brush fire burning in Massachusetts, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The fire is burning in Great Barrington and the smoke is traveling south into Connecticut. Current weather conditions are keeping the smoke close to the ground, they said.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

People as far south as New Haven have reported smelling the smoke, according to the DEEP.

The smoky conditions in Connecticut could get worse this afternoon, before they get better.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

DEEP officials urge anyone with breathing problems or who are sensitive to smoke to consider staying indoors and keeping windows closed until conditions improve.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us