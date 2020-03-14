Bradley International Airport

Passenger With Flu-Like Symptoms on Incoming Flight at Bradley Taken to Hospital

Connecticut Airport Authority

A passenger who was on an incoming flight to Bradley International Airport and had flu-like symptoms was taken to the hospital on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to a medical call onboard a Spirit Airlines flight around 11:45 a.m. after getting a report of a passenger with mild flu-like symptoms, Connecticut Airport Authority officials said.

The passenger, described by state police as a woman in her early 20's, was evaluated and was determined to not need further medical attention, authorities said.

Experts said the passenger was later transported to a nearby hospital at her request.

The flight was later cleared by officials to resume its regular response.

