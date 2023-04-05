Passover Begins in Connecticut With Message of Solidarity and Regeneration

A festival of reflection and celebration marked the birth of the Jewish people. Wednesday evening marked the start of Passover with many in the Jewish community celebrating with a Seder.

The holiday comes at a time with antisemitism on the rise.

“It’s a gathering of people and understanding the tradition and embracing it for what it is,” Sam Kleiner, who lives in Cromwell, said.

Dozens of people coming to the Chabad Jewish Center in Glastonbury, ready to celebrate Passover with a Seder. The holiday marks the Israelite’s exodus from Egypt as depicted in the Bible, from slaves to liberated people. Rabbi Yosef Wolvovsky says it’s a time for regeneration, breaking free from whatever may be holding someone back.

“Every year when it comes Passover, we reflect on this idea and ask ourselves, where in my life, where can I break free and take things to the next level,” he said.

Wolvovsky says Passover is a time to foster unity and good will to all in the community, Jewish and non-Jewish.

“When we come together and put our own egos aside, and we open the Seder with the text, and the text is ‘All are welcome to join us,’” he said.

This message especially important with a rise in antisemitic incidents in Connecticut. The Anti-Defamation League’s year-end report for 2022 shows there were 34 communities targeted last year, nearly double the 18 incidents in 2021.

“A culture that is suffering from antisemitism is the beginning of rot and therefore we have to stand up and make sure we have to stand up against all bigotry,” Wolvovsky said.

The rabbi says a good place to start is by removing any negativity.

“Do more good. Be more good. Express more good, Advertise more good, radiate more good,” he said.

Passover will continue until April 13 here in the U.S. Many Jewish communities will have Seders during the first two nights of the holiday.