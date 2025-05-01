Passport program allows wine lovers to earn chances for prizes by visiting local wineries

The 2025 Passport to Connecticut Wine Country program is underway and 35 of the state’s 45 wineries are taking part.

Wine lovers can get the passport app or you can pick up a printed passport book at a participating farm winery

Then collect a stamp while visiting each local winery between May 1 and Dec. 31 for a chance to win a prize.

“The Passport to CT Wine Country is more than just a challenge. It’s a way to support local growers and winemakers, discover hidden gems, and connect with the people behind the wine,” Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt said in a statement. “With eight months to visit locations, this is an opportunity to patronize other local businesses as you plan a day, or weekend, of visits while having fun with family or friends.”

How it works

Collect a digital or physical stamp which equals one point toward a reward level.

When you reach a prize level, those points will enter into a prize drawing.

More than 60 prizes will be available.

Prize tiers

The three tiers are:

Taster: 12 or more stamps

Sommelier: 18 or more stamps

Winemaker: 35 or more stamps

Participants who visit 35 participating farm wineries will also be eligible for a commemorative gift.

Learn more about Connecticut Farm Wineries or the Passport to Connecticut Wine Country at ctwinecountry.com.