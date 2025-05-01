Food & Drink

Passport program allows wine lovers to earn chances for prizes by visiting local wineries

Couple standing at the kitchen drinking wine
Storyblocks

The 2025 Passport to Connecticut Wine Country program is underway and 35 of the state’s 45 wineries are taking part.

Wine lovers can get the passport app or you can pick up a printed passport book at a participating farm winery

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Then collect a stamp while visiting each local winery between May 1 and Dec. 31 for a chance to win a prize.

“The Passport to CT Wine Country is more than just a challenge. It’s a way to support local growers and winemakers, discover hidden gems, and connect with the people behind the wine,” Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt said in a statement. “With eight months to visit locations, this is an opportunity to patronize other local businesses as you plan a day, or weekend, of visits while having fun with family or friends.”

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

How it works

  • Collect a digital or physical stamp which equals one point toward a reward level.
  • When you reach a prize level, those points will enter into a prize drawing.
  • More than 60 prizes will be available.

Prize tiers

The three tiers are:

  • Taster: 12 or more stamps
  • Sommelier: 18 or more stamps
  • Winemaker: 35 or more stamps

Participants who visit 35 participating farm wineries will also be eligible for a commemorative gift.

Local

Lottery 1 hour ago

Hartford man wins $4 million in scratch-off game

Colchester 3 hours ago

Impaired driver going 120 miles per hour on Route 2 drove toward construction workers: police

Learn more about Connecticut Farm Wineries or the Passport to Connecticut Wine Country at ctwinecountry.com.

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us