Pastor of church in Woodbury accused of having illegal weapon as a convicted felon

A pastor of a church in Woodbury is accused of having an illegal weapon as a convicted felon and has been arrested.

Plymouth police received a complaint from a State of Connecticut Department of Parole on June 20. Investigators said a parole officer learned that a convicted felon, later identified as 67-year-old Peter P. Ventura Jr., of Terryville, may be in possession of a gun. Ventura Jr. is the pastor of the First Baptist Church of Woodbury.

During the investigation, authorities said they determined that Ventura is known to carry a Byrna pistol on him. A Byrna pistol is described by police as a CO2-powered gun that uses plastic ball projectiles that are considered to be a less lethal option to a customary pistol.

Last Tuesday, an officer conducted a vehicle stop on South Main Street in Terryville. The stop was reportedly on a silver 2017 Ford Taurus police interceptor that was owned and operated by Ventura Jr. The vehicle was later determined to be unregistered and was towed from the scene.

During the stop, the officer said he found Ventura Jr. to be in possession of a Byrna pistol. Because he is a convicted felon, police said it is illegal for Ventura Jr. to possess a Byrna pistol.

Ventura Jr. is facing charges including criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and operating an unregistered motor vehicle. He was released on a $25,000 non-surety bond and is due in court on July 16.