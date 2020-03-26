Patient at Connecticut Valley Hospital Tests Positive for COVID-19

A patient at Connecticut Valley Hospital in Middletown has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services announced Thursday.

The patient receives treatment in the General Psychiatry Division of the hospital and their family has been notified, officials said.

The facility is an inpatient mental health and substance abuse treatment facility with several hundred beds.

On Wednesday, DMHAS announced that a staffer at CVH had tested positive for COVID-19, though they did not specify what unit that person worked in.

DMHAS said it is taking the following steps to protect their clients and staff across the entire system:

Adjusting outpatient services while promoting social distancing including telephone check-ins and closing wellness centers and social clubs;

Restricting visitors from DMHAS facilities;

Conducting health screenings of all individuals who enter DMHAS facilities, including staff and clients;

Approving over 900 employees for telework to promote social distancing and minimize exposure to clients and staff at DMHAS facilities; and,

Directing staff who are symptomatic or have been in close contact with individuals suspected of or having COVID-19 to stay home and self-quarantine to prevent infecting clients and other staff.

So far, 1,012 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Connecticut, and 21 patients have died.