‘Patriot Women' presentation planned in New Haven

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, we’re looking back at Patriot women in our state.

Some helped in the American revolutionary effort hundreds of years ago.

“It's pretty amazing what women did contribute,” Kathy Hermes, "Connecticut Explored" publisher, said.

Hermes said in the pages of history books are some important stories about Connecticut women during the American Revolution.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“You had women in Hartford, in one year they had to produce literally thousands of homespun shirts and vests and uniform coats,” Hermes said.

Another involved an infantry of 20 women who stormed a food warehouse in East Hartford.

“And they took the sugar. And we see these kind of food riots and women taking command of things like food and supplies for the purpose of, you know, making sure that the troops had enough,” Hermes said.

These and other stories will be part of her upcoming presentation called “Working for the Revolution: Connecticut’s Patriot Women.”

It will take place at the New Haven Museum, which has several events planned during Women’s History Month.

NBC Connecticut NBC Connecticut

Among the items the museum has is a piece of a wedding dress from a woman named Anna Guernsey.

"It's a dress that was made in England. And during the time of the Revolution, she refused to wear it because it was made in England,” Cynthia Riccio, New Haven Museum director of programs and planning, said.

Hermes said there are key takeaways from this time, including that women were determined to be literate and to educate themselves in part to help raise their kids to be good citizens.

“Women believed in the kind of same enlightenment ideals that the men believed in,” Hermes said.

The presentation will take place at the museum on Wednesday, March 19 at 6 p.m. Registration is free.