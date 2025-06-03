Patriots Foundation honors over 2 dozen volunteers, age 21 to 94

More than 25 exceptional community volunteers from across New England were recognized by the Patriot Foundation Tuesday at Gillette Stadium for their service.

And this year's Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards proved that you can be an everyday hero regardless of age.

The 26 people honored included Marilyn Fitzgerald, who's been showing up to lend a hand at the Merrimack Valley YMCA for 55 years, and Barbara Costas, who delivers comfort kits to emergency responders with the Enfield Food Shelf in Connecticut.

Costas is one of the original founders and is the longest-serving volunteer, dating back to 1968!

"When we see people from the age of 21 to 94 doing it, it just makes me feel how special this country is and we're honored to be a part of this whole thing," New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said.

Named after Kraft's late wife, the event gives $10,000 to the nonprofits that the volunteers serve and $25,000 to a surprise grand prize winner. This year, it was The Base, a youth sports program in Roxbury.

Volunteer basketball coach Michael Downing was recognized for his mentorship and dedication, and thanked his family for their support.

"I got two wonderful sons who for the last 30 years have shared their father with people and young men who didn't have one," Downing said.

The event shined a light on the positive impact of simple service.

"If somebody would have walked in here today and looked around this room at all the people who volunteer… just think what it could do for society, what it could do for this country," Downing said.