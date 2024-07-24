New England Patriots training camp to kick off Wednesday

It's a big day for New England Patriots fans, as a new era officially kicks of Wednesday, when training camp begins — and there are a lot of firsts.

It's the first season without former coach Bill Belichick. It's new head coach Jerod Mayo's first time in charge of training camp. And we'll get a look at rookie Drake Maye in action.

Still, the big question is, who will be the starting quarterback? The straight answer is we are still unsure, but we may have an idea.

Mayo said at this very time, Jacoby Brissett has an early lead on the job, but he just hasn't seen enough of Maye to completely close the door on him.

The New England Patriots are one step closer to the 2024 NFL season.

Given what we saw with the development of Mac Jones, or rather lack thereof, you can guess this coaching staff is in no hurry to throw the young former Duke University star out there before he is ready. It will be on full display Wednesday.

And think about this: there are only 16 days until the Patriots take the field again, albeit for the preseason.

However, given all the changes this year new head coach, new defensive coordinator, new offensive coordinator and new general manager, it's going to be a game we are all excited to see — coming off the worst year, record wise, since the 1990s.

The Patriots ended 4-13 last season on a two-game losing streak.

Mayo said if they want to get back to the mountain top, the work starts now.

"The overarching message is about competition. It's about competition and it's also about building camaraderie, knowing what to do," said Mayo. Look, I've learned a lot of principles here, obviously from Bill, and being tough, smart, independent is definitely something that I definitely think makes a good team. That's still part of my message to the rest of the guys when it's all set and done."