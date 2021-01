A man in Pawcatuck was burned while setting up a camp fire in his backyard.

The incident happened on Johnson Street at approximately 3:55 p.m.

The man's pants caught on fire and he was transported by Lifestar. He is conscious and alert, according to police.

A neighbor pulling into their driveway ran to help him, officials said.

The landing zone was at Pawcatuck Middle School.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.