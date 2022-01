A person is dead after a crash involving a pedestrian in East Hartford Thursday night, police said.

Officials said the car vs. pedestrian crash happened in the area of 840 Main St.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. Their identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the car that hit the pedestrian is cooperating with police.

The area will remain closed while police investigate.

No additional information was immediately available.