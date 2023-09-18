Pedestrian dead after getting hit by truck while crossing I-95 in Stamford: Police

A person was hit by a truck while trying to cross Interstate 95 South in Stamford Sunday night and has died.

State police said they responded to a report of a person walking on I-95 North near exit 8 around 8:45 p.m.

Five minutes later, the person was trying to cross from the southbound side of the highway to the north when he was hit by a truck going north, state police said.

He was taken to Stamford Hospital, where he died, according to police.

Officials have not released the person’s name. They said he remains unidentified until the office of the chief medical examiner can identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Carmen Quispialaya at 203-696-2500 or email Carmen.Quispialaya@ct.gov.