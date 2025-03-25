Pedestrian dead after being hit by car in Manchester

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car on Buckland Hills Drive in Manchester late Monday night.

Police said they responded to the area of 360 Buckland Hills Dr. after a reported crash.

Authorities said the pedestrian that was hit later died. Their identity is unknown at this time.

The driver stayed at the scene, and the road is closed as police conduct their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-645-5500.