Pedestrian Deaths Rising in Connecticut, Ties Recent Record

Connecticut has hit a grim milestone. The state has already tied the recent record for pedestrian deaths in a year.

It comes after two people crossing a street were allegedly struck and killed by a car in Stamford this past weekend.

That brings the total of pedestrians killed in the state to at least 61 so far this year.

“It's certainly concerning,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation spokesperson Josh Morgan.

Sixty-one deaths this year ties the most recent record set in 2020, according to the Connecticut Transportation Institute.

And you have to go back about 30 to 40 years to find levels this high.

“Vehicles are traveling a lot faster than they used to be. And what we're also noticing is those drivers seem to be impaired in some way, shape, or form, whether it's impaired by drugs or alcohol, or they're distracted at the time of the crash,” said Eric Jackson, Connecticut Transportation Institute executive director.

Jackson says the deaths are spread throughout the state, but several recent incidents have taken place in cities.

Two weeks ago, two men – including one who managed a blindness support center – were killed in Hartford.

“For those people that are driving, just slow down, keep an eye out for pedestrians, you know, they are the most vulnerable road users that we have out there,” Jackson said.

Part of the solution is making roads more pedestrian friendly.

“We're looking at a lot of different options, a lot of different alternatives,” Morgan said.

In October in New Haven, officials unveiled the first raised crosswalk on a state road. Fixes likes the one on Townsend Avenue can help slow traffic and improve pedestrian safety.

“It’s an improvement. What else can I say? Anything is better than what it was. It was terrible,” said Richard Debiase of New Haven.

Experts say street lighting is important so drivers can better see people. Pedestrians should consider wearing clothing that makes them more visible.