Pedestrian dies after being struck by garbage truck in Fairfield

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a garbage truck in Fairfield on Wednesday.

Dispatchers received a 911 call around 7:15 a.m. about a pedestrian being hit by a garbage truck in the area of Camfield Drive and Bloomfield Drive.

Emergency crews found a 28-year-old at the scene. The person was later pronounced dead. Their identity has not been released while police work to notify family.

The driver of the garbage truck from United Carting was taken to Bridgeport Hospital. The extent of the driver's injuries are unknown.

The driver has not been charged at this time.

The collision remains under investigation.