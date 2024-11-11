Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Bristol

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Bristol on Sunday night.

Police said the person was hit at the intersection of Barnes Highway and Lincoln Avenue around 6 p.m.

According to police, the pedestrian was taken to the hospital and later died of his injuries. His identity has not been released.

The driver involved in the collision stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Any witnesses are encouraged to contact the serious traffic accident reconstruction team at (860) 584-3038.