Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in West Haven

A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on the side of the road in West Haven on Friday night.

Dispatchers received several calls around 10:40 p.m. about a pedestrian struck near Derby Avenue and Central Avenue. Once police arrived to the area, they said they found a man on the side of the road. He was reportedly unresponsive.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital to be treated for serious, life-threatening injuries. He later died of those injuries. His identity has not yet been released.

Investigators believe the man was walking on the side of the road by the fog line when he was hit by a vehicle traveling east on Derby Avenue. The driver of the vehicle stopped and attempted to help out the pedestrian. Police say the driver is cooperating with their investigation.