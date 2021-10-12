Pedestrian Dies After Getting Struck by Motorcycle in New Haven

A pedestrian has died after getting struck by a motorcycle in New Haven on Friday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of Norton Street and Stanley Street after getting a report of a collision involving a pedestrian being struck.

When police arrived, they said they learned the pedestrian had been struck by a motorcycle while attempting to cross the street.

American Medical Response transported both the pedestrian and the driver of the motorcycle to Yale New Haven Hospital.

The pedestrian was later pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said. His or her identity has not been released. The driver of the motorcycle was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The collision remains under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.