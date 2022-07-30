Pedestrian Dies After Getting Struck by Vehicle in Wethersfield

A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Wethersfield on Friday night has died.

Officers received numerous 911 calls reporting a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on the Silas Deane Highway around 9 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived to the scene, they said they found the man in the road in front of 318 Silas Deane Highway. He was unconscious.

The man was treated at the scene and was transported to Hartford Hospital where authorities said he later died. His identity has not been released.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Investigators said the man appeared to have been crossing the road when he was struck by the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

An accident reconstruction team was called and is investigating the incident. Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call Sergeant Blair at the Wethersfield Police Department at (860) 721-2900 or by email at john.blair@wethersfieldct.gov.

The road was closed for part of the night on Friday, but has since reopened.