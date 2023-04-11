Milford

Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck in Milford

Milford police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Milford last week.

Police said a serious crash involving a pedestrian was reported on Boston Post Road and Meadow Street on Friday around 4 p.m.

According to authorities, 49-year-old Edward Patrick Austin was running north across the Boston Post Road when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling west.

Austin was transported to Bridgeport Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Ofc. Alfred Mauro at (203) 783-4764.

