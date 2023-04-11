Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck in Milford

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Milford last week.

Police said a serious crash involving a pedestrian was reported on Boston Post Road and Meadow Street on Friday around 4 p.m.

According to authorities, 49-year-old Edward Patrick Austin was running north across the Boston Post Road when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling west.

Austin was transported to Bridgeport Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died of his injuries.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Ofc. Alfred Mauro at (203) 783-4764.