2 Pedestrians Hit, 1 Dies After Hit & Run in Hartford

A woman has died after police say 2 pedestrians were hit by a vehicle who fled in Hartford Thursday morning.

Police were dispatched to a hit and run near Park St and Washington St.

According to police the other pedestrian hit, a male, is being treated. It is unknown what the extent of his injuries are.

The driver fled the scene, but was later located and arrested on I-84.

Police said the operator will be facing several motor vehicle offenses with more charges pending.

Operator being charged w/OUI and m/v offenses at this time-more charges expected. Park St/Washington St will be closed for several hours

Officials are asking commuters to find alternate routes