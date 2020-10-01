Hartford

2 Pedestrians Hit, 1 Dies After Hit & Run in Hartford

A woman has died after police say 2 pedestrians were hit by a vehicle who fled in Hartford Thursday morning.

Police were dispatched to a hit and run near Park St and Washington St.

According to police the other pedestrian hit, a male, is being treated. It is unknown what the extent of his injuries are.

The driver fled the scene, but was later located and arrested on I-84.

Police said the operator will be facing several motor vehicle offenses with more charges pending.

Officials are asking commuters to find alternate routes

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us