Pedestrian Dies After November Crash in North Branford

A man has died after getting hit by a car in North Branford last month, police said.

Authorities said the crash happened on Nov. 22 in the area of 280 Branford Rd.

The man who died has been identified as Gary Gamache of North Branford. He was pronounced dead at the hospital Tuesday.

"Our heart goes out to Gary's family, friends, and all those effected by this tragedy," police said on Facebook.

The deadly crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 203-484-2703.