Pedestrian fatally struck by train in East Haven

Police lights
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a train in East Haven over the weekend.

Amtrak Police contacted East Haven Public Safety Dispatch Center on Saturday around 6:30 p.m. to report a pedestrian had been hit by a train.

According to East Haven police, the pedestrian was hit near Saltonstall Parkway and Forbes Place.

The pedestrian who was hit later died, police said. The person's identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

