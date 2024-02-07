Hartford

Pedestrian has life threatening injuries after being struck by car in Hartford

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A pedestrian has been transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries after being struck by a car in Hartford Wednesday night.

Authorities said they were called to Laurel Street for a reported crash involving a pedestrian, who was reportedly trapped underneath a car.

Firefighters extricated the pedestrian and found that they were unresponsive. Crews performed CPR and the pedestrian's pulse returned.

The man was then taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said he suffered life threatening injuries.

Hartford police are handling the investigation.

This article tagged under:

Hartfordpedestrian crash
