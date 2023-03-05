westport

Pedestrian Has Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Struck in Westport

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

A pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Westport on Saturday night.

Officers were called to Riverside Avenue around 11:30 p.m. after getting a report of a collision involving a pedestrian with serious injuries.

According to police, emergency crews found and rendered aid to a man who had been hit by a vehicle going southbound.

The man sustained what authorities said were life-threatening injuries and he was transported to Norwalk Hospital for further treatment.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene to speak with police and is cooperating with the investigation.

The accident investigation teams from Westport Police and Fairfield Police are investigating the crash.

Riverside Avenue was temporarily closed in both directions, but has since reopened.

This article tagged under:

westport
