Pedestrian hit and killed by unmarked police vehicle in Norwalk

A police officer in an unmarked vehicle hit a person while responding to a call Monday evening, according to police.

It happened just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Fairfield Avenue.

The person was rushed to Norwalk Hospital where they died, according to police.

The pedestrian's identity has not been released.

Norwalk Police Chief James Walsh offered the department's thoughts and prayers to the victim's family.

The Connecticut State Police are investigating the accident.

No other details were immediately available.

