Milford

Pedestrian hit by car in front of restaurant in Milford

Milford police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after they were hit by a car in front of a restaurant in Milford Thursday night.

The fire department said they responded to the area of Village Bistro Restaurant on Merwin Avenue at about 8 p.m.

Crews said a person was struck by a vehicle and was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

It's unknown if the car stayed at the scene. The crash is under investigation.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Milford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us