Pedestrian hit by car in front of restaurant in Milford

A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after they were hit by a car in front of a restaurant in Milford Thursday night.

The fire department said they responded to the area of Village Bistro Restaurant on Merwin Avenue at about 8 p.m.

Crews said a person was struck by a vehicle and was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

It's unknown if the car stayed at the scene. The crash is under investigation.