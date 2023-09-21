Pedestrian hit by car in front of restaurant in Milford

A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after they were hit by a car in front of a restaurant in Milford Thursday night.
The fire department said they responded to the area of Village Bistro Restaurant on Merwin Avenue at about 8 p.m.
Crews said a person was struck by a vehicle and was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
It's unknown if the car stayed at the scene. The crash is under investigation.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.