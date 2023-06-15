Milford

Pedestrian hit by driver in Milford

Milford police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

A pedestrian who was struck in Milford Tuesday morning has serious injuries, according to police.

The person was struck on Welchs Point Road.

Police said they responded to a report of a crash with serious injuries at 11:20 a.m.

According to the preliminary investigation, a driver was going west on Welchs Point Road and hit a pedestrian near 142 Welchs Point Road. The pedestrian was taken to Bridgeport Hospital.

Police are investigating and they are asking anyone who has information or saw the crash to call the Milford Police Department at 203-878-4764.

This article tagged under:

Milford
