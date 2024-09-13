East Hartford

Man in critical condition after being struck in East Hartford

A man who was hit by a vehicle in East Hartford on Thursday night is in critical condition, according to police.

They said he was trying to cross Main Street near Burnside Avenue around 8 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle that was heading south and sustained major injuries.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

No additional information was immediately available.

