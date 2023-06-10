Pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run in Hartford

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run in Hartford on Friday night.

Emergency crews responded to Hillside Avenue and Wilson Street around 9:45 p.m. after getting a report of a crash.

When police arrived, they determined a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. The vehicle involved fled the scene.

The pedestrian was treated and transported to the hospital. The extent of the person's injuries are unknown at this time.

Hartford police are investigating the incident.