Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in West Haven

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in West Haven on Saturday night.

Police said the collision happened at the intersection of Saw Mill Road and Allings Crossing Road.

According to investigators, the male pedestrian was transported to the hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

A portion of Saw Mill Road was closed while the West Haven Police Department Major Accident Squad investigated the collision.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The investigation is ongoing.