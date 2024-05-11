Manchester

Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck in Manchester

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Manchester on Friday night.

Officers responded to a collision on Pleasant Valley Road near Buckland Street around 9 p.m.

Once there, investigators determined a vehicle had collided with a pedestrian in the westbound lane.

According to police, the 74-year-old female pedestrian sustained severe, life-threatening injuries.

She was transported to Hartford Hospital. At this time, she remains in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision was not injured and is cooperating with police.

A portion of Pleasant Valley Road was closed between Buckland Street and Interstate 84 on Friday night. The area has since reopened.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Officer Sinopoli at (860) 533-8620.

