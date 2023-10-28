new haven

Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck in New Haven

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in New Haven earlier this week.

Officers were notified about a pedestrian struck at the intersection of James Street and Market Street on Thursday around 11:15 p.m.

When police arrived to the area, they said they found an unresponsive man in the middle of the intersection.

The New Haven Fire Department and American Medical Response personnel rendered aid to the man. He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for further treatment.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition, according to the hospital staff.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

The police department's crash reconstruction team spoke to witnesses at the scene and is searching for surveillance video footage. At this time, investigators said they have not found footage that captured the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at (203) 946-6304 or through the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-8477.

