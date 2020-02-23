new haven

Driver Arrested After Hitting Pedestrian in New Haven: Police

A woman is facing charges after she struck a pedestrian in New Haven early Sunday morning, according to police.

The incident happened at around 3 a.m. on Dixwell Avenue between Argyle and Gibbs streets in the Newhallville neighborhood.

A 42-year-old woman was struck by a car and transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She remains in critical condition, according to police.

Police determined the driver, 37-year-old Lucille Patterson, was driving while distracted when she hit two parked cars and the pedestrian.

Patterson faces charges including driving under the influence, second degree assault with a motor vehicle, failure to use care near vulnerable person and distracted driving.

A front seat passenger involved in the crash was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Another passenger in the car was uninjured.

Patterson was released on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 5.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police at 203-946-6316.

