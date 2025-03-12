Waterbury

Pedestrian in critical condition after crash in Waterbury

NBC Connecticut

A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Waterbury Tuesday night.

It happened at the intersection of Meriden and Southmayd roads around 8:30 p.m.

The police department said a 55-year-old man from Waterbury was struck. He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

The driver, a woman in her 30s, was not injured, police said. The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the crash reconstruction unit at 203-346-3975.

