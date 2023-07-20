Pedestrian in critical condition after getting hit by car in New Haven

A pedestrian is in critical condition after getting hit by a car on Sargent Drive in New Haven Thursday afternoon.
New Haven firefighters said they responded to the scene. The assistant fire chief tells NBC Connecticut that a male pedestrian has critical injuries.
The car stayed at the scene. No additional information was immediately available.
