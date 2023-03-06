Bridgeport

Pedestrian in Critical Condition After Hit-and-Run in Bridgeport

bridgeport police
NBC Connecticut

A pedestrian is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Bridgeport on Sunday.

Dispatchers received a call about a person struck on East Main Street around 1:30 a.m. Investigators said the vehicle fled the scene.

The pedestrian, later identified by police as a Bridgeport man, was transported to Bridgeport Hospital in critical condition.

His next of kin was notified and was also brought to the hospital.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Bridgeport Police Serious Crash Team is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thomas Gallbronner at (475) 422-3247 or via the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us