Pedestrian in Critical Condition After Hit-and-Run in Bridgeport

A pedestrian is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Bridgeport on Sunday.

Dispatchers received a call about a person struck on East Main Street around 1:30 a.m. Investigators said the vehicle fled the scene.

The pedestrian, later identified by police as a Bridgeport man, was transported to Bridgeport Hospital in critical condition.

His next of kin was notified and was also brought to the hospital.

The Bridgeport Police Serious Crash Team is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thomas Gallbronner at (475) 422-3247 or via the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.