Pedestrian in Critical Condition After Hit-and-Run in New Haven

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck in New Haven on Monday night and police said the driver fled the scene.

Police were called to respond to Columbus Avenue and West Street, in the Hill neighborhood, just after 8 p.m. Monday and found a man with severe injuries lying in the road.

The victim was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital and is in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

No information was available on the vehicle that hit the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

