A pedestrian on Interstate 84 east in Waterbury who state police said was in distress on Tuesday has been taken to a hospital.

Troopers said they were advised of a pedestrian in distress on I-84 east near exit 25 around 10:30 a.m.

State police, firefighters and EMS responded to the scene.

One person was transported to the hospital, according to state police. It's unclear if the person was injured or what the extent of any injuries may have been.