Pedestrian Injured After Likely Being Struck by Vehicle in East Hartford

A pedestrian is injured after likely being struck by a vehicle in East Hartford on Tuesday morning.

Police said a man was possibly struck by a school bus or another vehicle on Burnham Street.

"We do have an individual likely struck by a vehicle, but cannot confirm 100% that it was indeed the bus that hit him," police said.

The man who was struck was treated at the scene and was transported to the hospital with injuries, authorities added. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

The bus did not have students on board at the time and the driver is cooperating, according to investigators. Officers said the driver does not recall hitting anything and there is no damage to the bus.

Burnham Street is expected to be closed in the area for most of the morning.

The investigation is ongoing.