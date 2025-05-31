Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run in Bridgeport

A pedestrian is injured after being struck in a hit-and-run in Bridgeport on Friday night.

Officers responded to East Main Street and Bass Pro Drive around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to police, after the collision, the vehicle fled the scene. Investigators have not released any details about the vehicle that was involved.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is reportedly in stable condition.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The investigation is active and ongoing.