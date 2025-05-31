Bridgeport

Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run in Bridgeport

Bridgeport police cruiser
A pedestrian is injured after being struck in a hit-and-run in Bridgeport on Friday night.

Officers responded to East Main Street and Bass Pro Drive around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle.

According to police, after the collision, the vehicle fled the scene. Investigators have not released any details about the vehicle that was involved.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is reportedly in stable condition.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

