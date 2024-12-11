New Haven

Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run in New Haven: police

New Haven police are investigating a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian on Tuesday night.

The person was struck on Whalley Avenue by Sherman Avenue around 11:29 p.m. and the driver left the scene, police said.

Investigators are trying to identify the driver who hit the person.

Officials said the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk and the injuries are not life-threatening.

