Pedestrian involved in crash struck by separate vehicle on I-395 in Griswold

A pedestrian who had been involved in a crash was struck by a separate vehicle on Interstate 395 in Griswold on Saturday.

State police said a 28-year-old man from Massachusetts was involved in a crash with his vehicle and walked into the highway's right lane around 8:30 p.m.

Authorities said a Kia Sportage that was traveling in the right lane on the southbound side of the highway collided with the man.

The man was transported to Backus Hospital to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Timothy Wengloski #1032 at (860) 848-6500.