Hamden

Pedestrian is struck by car in Hamden on Thanksgiving morning

Hamden police are investigating after a person was hit by a car on Dixwell Avenue on Thanksgiving.

The crash happened at the intersection of Dixwell and Pine Street at about 11:15 a.m.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police. No additional information was immediately available.

