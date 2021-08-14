Pedestrian Killed After Getting Struck by Wrong-Way Driver in Milford: Police

A pedestrian has died after police said she was struck by a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road in Milford on Friday night.

Officers were called to Herbert Street around 7:20 p.m. after getting a report of a pedestrian struck.

According to investigators, a vehicle was traveling north on Herbert Street when it crossed the center line and hit a pedestrian that was on the westbound side of the road.

The vehicle was traveling on the wrong side of the road at the time of the collision, authorities added.

The pedestrian, who police identified as 60-year-old Elizabeth Rogers, of Milford, was transported to Bridgeport Hospital, where she later died, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

No charges have been filed as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Ofc. Mauro at (203) 783-4764 or the Milford Police Department at (203) 878-6551.