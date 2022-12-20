Pedestrian Killed After West Hartford Hit-and-Run

A person has died after being hit by a car in West Hartford Tuesday evening.

Police said the car accident happened near the intersection of Boulevard and Whiting Lane at about 5 p.m.

Responding officers found a pedestrian that was hit. They died as a result of injuries sustained during the crash, according to authorities.

Investigators remain at the scene and there are road closures in the area. All traffic on Boulevard between South Quaker Lane and Arnoldale Road is being detoured, along with all traffic on Whiting Lane between Farmington Avenue and Park Road.

Police are looking for the evading vehicle, which may be a white sedan.

The accident reconstruction team is investigating. Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-523-5203. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 860-570-8969 or emailing whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.