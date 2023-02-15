Pedestrian Killed in Crash on Main Street in Stratford

A person has died after being hit by a car on Main Street in Stratford Wednesday night.

Police said they were called to the scene of an accident on Main Street near Garden Street.

Responding officers said a person was struck by a car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver that struck the pedestrian stayed at the scene. Police say the road is closed between North and Freeman avenues.

Officers are at the scene investigating. The pedestrian's identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police by calling 203-385-4100. No additional information was immediately available.