Pedestrian killed in Hartford car crash

Hartford police say a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle in Hartford Monday night.

The incident occurred in the area of 515 Albany Avenue just before 9 p.m.

A female pedestrian in her 40s was struck and suffered serious injuries. She later died at St. Francis Hospital.

The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

