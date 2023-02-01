Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run in New Haven

A pedestrian has died after he was struck during a hit-and-run in New Haven early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Sherman Parkway around 3 a.m. after a passerby reported a man on the ground bleeding from his head.

When police arrived, they said they found the unconscious man in the middle of the road near the double yellow line. He was suffering from significant injuries.

The man was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital where authorities said he later died.

According to police, the man's identity is unknown at this time. He has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Officers could not find the vehicle believed to be involved or any witnesses to the crash.

Investigators said there may be video surveillance on a home in the area, but due to the late hour, nobody answered the knock on the door. Police are continuing to search for witnesses and video surveillance.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or anyone with information is asked to contact police at (203) 946-6304 or through the department's anonymous tip line at (866) 888-8477.