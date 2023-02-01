new haven

Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run in New Haven

NBC Connecticut

A pedestrian has died after he was struck during a hit-and-run in New Haven early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Sherman Parkway around 3 a.m. after a passerby reported a man on the ground bleeding from his head.

When police arrived, they said they found the unconscious man in the middle of the road near the double yellow line. He was suffering from significant injuries.

The man was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital where authorities said he later died.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

According to police, the man's identity is unknown at this time. He has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Officers could not find the vehicle believed to be involved or any witnesses to the crash.

Investigators said there may be video surveillance on a home in the area, but due to the late hour, nobody answered the knock on the door. Police are continuing to search for witnesses and video surveillance.

Local

Winchester 1 hour ago

Second Person Dies After Car Accident in Winchester

connecticut weather 3 hours ago

Dangerous Wind Chills Later This Week

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or anyone with information is asked to contact police at (203) 946-6304 or through the department's anonymous tip line at (866) 888-8477.

This article tagged under:

new haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us