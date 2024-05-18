Waterbury

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Waterbury

By Cailyn Blonstein

Waterbury police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

A pedestrian has died after a hit-and-run in Waterbury early Saturday morning.

Police were called to Chase Avenue around 2:10 a.m. for a report of a hit-and-run crash with a pedestrian involved.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Once there, officers said a male pedestrian who had been struck was in the road.

The pedestrian, later identified as 46-year-old Dwayne Hunter, of Waterbury, was taken to Saint Mary's Hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The vehicle involved in the collision fled the scene after hitting Hunter.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us